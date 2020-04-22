SME Council: Nearly 60% Of Romania SMEs Expect To Reintegrate Staff To Pre-Crisis Level In 3 Months Tops

SME Council: Nearly 60% Of Romania SMEs Expect To Reintegrate Staff To Pre-Crisis Level In 3 Months Tops. Over 57% of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania expect to be able to reintegrate employees to the level before the coronavirus-led crisis in maximum three months from the resumption of activity, as per a survey by the National Council of Romanian Small and Medium-sized (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]