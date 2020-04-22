GCS: 468 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 9,710

GCS: 468 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 9,710. A number of 468 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 9,710 persons, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the persons infected, 2,406 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. A number of 288 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the quoted source, 508 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]