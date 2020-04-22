 
Romaniapress.com

April 22, 2020

BestJobs: 70pct of Romanian employees would seek advice from family physician if showing COVID-19 symptoms
Apr 22, 2020

BestJobs: 70pct of Romanian employees would seek advice from family physician if showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Over a quarter of Romanian employees spend, on average, between 50 and 100 lei for the purchase of disinfectants, protective masks and disposable gloves, and 70pct of the employees said that they would call their family physician for guidance if they had symptoms of COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by an online recruitment platform. The survey made public on Wednesday by BestJobs shows that most Romanian employees take precautions when leaving the house, such as wearing a mask (85pct) and gloves (60.4pct). Also, they always have a hand sanitizer on them (50.6pct). In addition, over 77pct of the employees surveyed avoid approaching other people and going to crowded places, and another 67.2pct avoid using public transport. According to the quoted source, disinfectants (75.5pct), masks (74.5pct) and gloves (62.3pct) are the protection products that most Romanian employees have, and most (25.8pct) of the respondents spent on such purchases, on average, between 50 and 100 lei. Asked what they would do if they had coronavirus-related symptoms, 7 out of 10 employees said they would call their family physician for advice, 15.3pct would call an ambulance, and 10.7pct said they would stay home and would take care of themselves without asking for specialist advice. Also, if there is no medical emergency, over 60pct of those surveyed by the BestJobs prefer to avoid hospitals and treat any mild or moderate medical problems that are not related to coronavirus at home, by consulting their family physician, and less than 4pct would call an ambulance to go to the hospital. Following the restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, four out of ten (41pct) Romanian employees leave the house once or twice a week, while 37pct leave home daily, the main reasons being purchases of strict necessity (76.4pct), workplace, in the case of those who do not work remotely (39.3pct), but also physical training (18.4pct). The BestJobs survey was conducted between April 10 and 20, 2020, on a sample of 882 Internet users in Romania. BestJobs is one of the most important online recruitment platforms in Romania, with over 18 years' experience in the field. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

GCS: Romania's coronavirus death toll rises by three to 527 Three more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 527, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. The latest victims are two men and a woman, aged between 56 and 82. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, (...)

BCR CEO: It Is Very Important Not To Allow Economic Downturn To Turn Into Depression It is very important not to let the economic downturn that will follow the coronavirus crisis turn into an economic depression, along with a financial crisis, believes Sergiu Manea, CEO of BCR.

Secretary of state Iulia Matei has spoken about managing COVID-19 crisis at informal meeting of EU officials Secretary of state for European Affairs Iulia Matei on Wednesday participated in the informal meeting of the ministers and secretaries of state for European Affairs of the EU Member States that was held as a videoconference, informed a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent (...)

Purcari Reports 9% Higher Sales YoY In 1Q/2020, Due To 36% Growth In Romania Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) said in a presentation to investors that its sales grew 9% on the year in the first quarter of 2020. According to ZF calculations, Purcari sales reached nearly RON46 million in the first three months of (...)

Health Ministry completes methodology for collection, use of plasma from COVID-19 cured donors A methodology for collecting, testing, processing, storing and distributing plasma from donors cured of the infection with the novel coronavirus and the monitored use for COVID-19 critically ill patients in intensive care has been completed, the Romanian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday. (...)

Romgaz Shareholders OK RON1.61 Gross Dividend, At 5.8% Yield Shareholders of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Wednesday approved the distribution of the company’s 2019 net profit, partially from retained earnings, and a total gross dividend per share of RON1.61, the equivalent of (...)

GCS: Three more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 519 Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 519, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. These are two women and one man aged between 51 and 65. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |