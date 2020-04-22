BestJobs: 70pct of Romanian employees would seek advice from family physician if showing COVID-19 symptoms

BestJobs: 70pct of Romanian employees would seek advice from family physician if showing COVID-19 symptoms. Over a quarter of Romanian employees spend, on average, between 50 and 100 lei for the purchase of disinfectants, protective masks and disposable gloves, and 70pct of the employees said that they would call their family physician for guidance if they had symptoms of COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by an online recruitment platform. The survey made public on Wednesday by BestJobs shows that most Romanian employees take precautions when leaving the house, such as wearing a mask (85pct) and gloves (60.4pct). Also, they always have a hand sanitizer on them (50.6pct). In addition, over 77pct of the employees surveyed avoid approaching other people and going to crowded places, and another 67.2pct avoid using public transport. According to the quoted source, disinfectants (75.5pct), masks (74.5pct) and gloves (62.3pct) are the protection products that most Romanian employees have, and most (25.8pct) of the respondents spent on such purchases, on average, between 50 and 100 lei. Asked what they would do if they had coronavirus-related symptoms, 7 out of 10 employees said they would call their family physician for advice, 15.3pct would call an ambulance, and 10.7pct said they would stay home and would take care of themselves without asking for specialist advice. Also, if there is no medical emergency, over 60pct of those surveyed by the BestJobs prefer to avoid hospitals and treat any mild or moderate medical problems that are not related to coronavirus at home, by consulting their family physician, and less than 4pct would call an ambulance to go to the hospital. Following the restrictions imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, four out of ten (41pct) Romanian employees leave the house once or twice a week, while 37pct leave home daily, the main reasons being purchases of strict necessity (76.4pct), workplace, in the case of those who do not work remotely (39.3pct), but also physical training (18.4pct). The BestJobs survey was conducted between April 10 and 20, 2020, on a sample of 882 Internet users in Romania. BestJobs is one of the most important online recruitment platforms in Romania, with over 18 years' experience in the field. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]