Answear.ro: Sales Up 10% In March-April; Online Fashion Market, Valued At EUR250M In 2018, May Double In 2020



Answear.ro: Sales Up 10% In March-April; Online Fashion Market, Valued At EUR250M In 2018, May Double In 2020.

Polish online fashion retailer Answear.ro reported nearly 10% increases in sales between March 1 and April 20, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, due to consumption moving to the online in the context of the coronavirus-led (...)