GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 512

GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 512. Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. These are five men aged between 44 and 70. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]