GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 512
Apr 22, 2020
GCS: Five more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 512.
Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 512, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.
These are five men aged between 44 and 70. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]