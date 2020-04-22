UPDATE After May 15, individual travel restrictions to be fully lifted in Romania

UPDATE After May 15, individual travel restrictions to be fully lifted in Romania. After May 15, when the state of emergency ends, the restrictions on individual travel will not be extended, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday. He made the announcement after a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, which was attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, and head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat. "So, after May 15, after the current state of emergency is exhausted, we will repeal restrictions on individuals. So we will not extend individual travel restrictions. Or, conversely, we will be able to move in public spaces without having to state in advance where we go and why. It's about individual freedom of movement," he said. Iohannis added that after May 15, many restrictions will remain in effect and he mentioned the ones on gatherings in public spaces. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]