All Romanians will be obliged to wear protective masks after 15 May, in enclosed spaces



All Romanians will be obliged to wear protective masks after 15 May, in enclosed spaces.

Romanians will be obliged, after May 15, to wear protective masks in enclosed spaces and in public transport, president Klaus Iohannis has announced. After the same date, people will no longer have to declare when and why they leave the (...)