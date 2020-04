Rasvan Radu Named Board Chairman Of Romanian Banking Industry Association

Rasvan Radu, CEO of UniCredit Bank, has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of the Romanian banking industry association CPBR. Radu is replacing Sergiu Manea, Chief Executive Office of Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), who has held the position for the last three years and has been (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]