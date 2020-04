Raiffeisen Bank: Card Payments Soar 70% In March 2020; Interest In Digital Services On The Rise

Raiffeisen Bank: Card Payments Soar 70% In March 2020; Interest In Digital Services On The Rise. The volume of online payments by card made by Raiffeisen Bank customers via debit cards soared 70% year-on-year in March 2020, while cash withdrawals at the bank’s ATMs fell 18%, according to data provided by Raiffeisen Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]