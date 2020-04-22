GCS: Three more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 519

GCS: Three more persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll - 519. Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 519, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. These are two women and one man aged between 51 and 65.