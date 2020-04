Purcari Reports 9% Higher Sales YoY In 1Q/2020, Due To 36% Growth In Romania

Purcari Reports 9% Higher Sales YoY In 1Q/2020, Due To 36% Growth In Romania. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) said in a presentation to investors that its sales grew 9% on the year in the first quarter of 2020. According to ZF calculations, Purcari sales reached nearly RON46 million in the first three months of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]