Romgaz Shareholders OK RON1.61 Gross Dividend, At 5.8% Yield

Romgaz Shareholders OK RON1.61 Gross Dividend, At 5.8% Yield. Shareholders of Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Wednesday approved the distribution of the company’s 2019 net profit, partially from retained earnings, and a total gross dividend per share of RON1.61, the equivalent of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]