TeraPlast Group Posts 85% Growth in Profit in 1Q/2020

TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, on Thursday reported a turnover of RON208.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 20% on the year, and a net profit of RON6.1 million, up 85% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]