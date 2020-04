Holde Agri Invest To Acquire Agromixt Buciumeni

Holde Agri Invest To Acquire Agromixt Buciumeni. Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian company operating farmland, announced it has signed a deal to acquire 100% of Agromixt Buciumeni, which works farmland in Calarasi county, southern Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]