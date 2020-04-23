 
Romaniapress.com

April 23, 2020

Iohannis to Land Forces servicemen: Thank you for efficiency in fulfilling duties in COVID-19 context
Apr 23, 2020

Iohannis to Land Forces servicemen: Thank you for efficiency in fulfilling duties in COVID-19 context.

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Thursday, a message on the occasion of the "Day of the Romanian Land Forces", in which he thanks the servicemen for the efficiency in fulfilling their duties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today's celebration, April 23, has particular significance for the Romanian people. We are celebrating the Day of the Romanian Land Forces, an important component of the Romanian Army, at the same time with the Feast of Great Martyr George, the Trophy-Bearer, as a recognition of the dedication, courage and devotion of our servicemen. The Land Forces, the most numerous category of forces, with missions of high complexity, ensures, in this period, an essential support in the context of the national effort to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Romanian territory. The military and vehicles of the Land Forces are participating, together with other public institutions in the national security system, in applying the measures established under the state of emergency decree. Thus, the Land Forces are successfully conducting missions with the purpose of reinforcing the presence and fluidization of traffic, of transporting medical equipment and other materials, as well as to escort convoys transporting people. Furthermore, the servicemen are participating in decontamination and disinfection missions for roadways, missions to distribute packs of food and hygiene products to elderly persons in areas affected by the coronavirus. For your efficiency in fulfilling all these duties, we thank you!," said the head of state in the message. He shows that the military in this category of forces prove competence and professionalism whether they train in shooting ranges and instruction camps in the country or are in action in the theaters of operations in Afghanistan, the Western Balkans or Iraq. "The very good image that Romania enjoys in the allied environment, as an active contributor to the security and the maintaining of peace in the region and in Europe, is also due to you, the servicemen of the Land Forces. You have proven exemplary selflessness, a rigorous training and a capacity to fully integrate in the North Atlantic structures. I am convinced that you will keep participating, as you have up to now, in the efforts to consolidate the strategic profile of Romania within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union. I encourage you to act to accelerate the development process of our own force structures' operational capacity, as well as to initiate and conduct acquisition programs, in view of ensuring modern and efficient capabilities," Iohannis said. The head of state conveyed to all Romanian servicemen in the Land Forces, as well as to the civilian personnel, congratulations, well-wishes of good health and success in fulfilling their missions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Muslims in Romania - the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan Members of the Muslim community in Romania will celebrate the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday, April 24, during which month they are forbidden to feed and hydrate themselves from dawn till sunset. According to a press release sent by the head of the Muslim Cult in Romania, (...)

SIF Muntenia Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK RON42M Share Repurchase Program Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Thursday approved the distribution of the entire profit for 2019, in the amount of RON111.9 million, to other reserves in order to set off a share repurchase program aimed at reducing the companyâ€™s share capital, as per a stock (...)

PM Orban: Signification and blessing of Holy Month of Ramadan even stronger during this period of turmoil Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has sent "a warm salute" to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month and said that the significant and blessing of the Holy Month of Ramadan are even stronger during "this period of turmoil." (...)

BRD Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK Allocation Of RON1.5B Net Profit To Retained Earnings Shareholders of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) on Thursday approved the proposal of the lenderâ€™s majority shareholder Societe Generale, with a 60.16% holding, regarding the allocation of the 2019 net profit in the amount of RON1.53 billion to retained earnings, as per a stock market (...)

BRD Groupe Socià©tà© Gà©nà©rale Expects To Grant RON1.38B Loans Via IMM Invest Romania Program In 2020 BRD Groupe SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale expects to grant financing of RON1.38 billion in 2020 through the IMM Invest Romania government program aimed at supporting companies in financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 caseload in Romania should peak at 10,000-12,000 cases, if Easter restrictions met Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday evening in Arad that the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania is still on an upward path, but if the Easter conditions have been met, it should peak at 10,000 - 12,000 cases. "We are still on the ascending path, even if the path is smooth (...) We are (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 4 to 545 Four more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 545, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication taskforce, reported on Thursday evening. It is about three men and a woman aged 53 to 64. AGERPRES (RO (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |