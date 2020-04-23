Iohannis to Land Forces servicemen: Thank you for efficiency in fulfilling duties in COVID-19 context



President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Thursday, a message on the occasion of the "Day of the Romanian Land Forces", in which he thanks the servicemen for the efficiency in fulfilling their duties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today's celebration, April 23, has particular significance for the Romanian people. We are celebrating the Day of the Romanian Land Forces, an important component of the Romanian Army, at the same time with the Feast of Great Martyr George, the Trophy-Bearer, as a recognition of the dedication, courage and devotion of our servicemen. The Land Forces, the most numerous category of forces, with missions of high complexity, ensures, in this period, an essential support in the context of the national effort to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Romanian territory. The military and vehicles of the Land Forces are participating, together with other public institutions in the national security system, in applying the measures established under the state of emergency decree. Thus, the Land Forces are successfully conducting missions with the purpose of reinforcing the presence and fluidization of traffic, of transporting medical equipment and other materials, as well as to escort convoys transporting people. Furthermore, the servicemen are participating in decontamination and disinfection missions for roadways, missions to distribute packs of food and hygiene products to elderly persons in areas affected by the coronavirus. For your efficiency in fulfilling all these duties, we thank you!," said the head of state in the message. He shows that the military in this category of forces prove competence and professionalism whether they train in shooting ranges and instruction camps in the country or are in action in the theaters of operations in Afghanistan, the Western Balkans or Iraq. "The very good image that Romania enjoys in the allied environment, as an active contributor to the security and the maintaining of peace in the region and in Europe, is also due to you, the servicemen of the Land Forces. You have proven exemplary selflessness, a rigorous training and a capacity to fully integrate in the North Atlantic structures. I am convinced that you will keep participating, as you have up to now, in the efforts to consolidate the strategic profile of Romania within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union. I encourage you to act to accelerate the development process of our own force structures' operational capacity, as well as to initiate and conduct acquisition programs, in view of ensuring modern and efficient capabilities," Iohannis said. The head of state conveyed to all Romanian servicemen in the Land Forces, as well as to the civilian personnel, congratulations, well-wishes of good health and success in fulfilling their missions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)