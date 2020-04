Banking fraud, AML and KYC compliance in the era of COVID-19

As the new coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, top-down measures are imposed to slow down its effects and minimize potential damages. Countries across the globe are taking diversified approaches to fight against the virus spread. When these measures are combined with the long awaited recession, being hit by a financial crisis in the virus era is inevitable. [Read the article in HotNews]