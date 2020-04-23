GCS: 386 new coronavirus infection cases; total exceeds 10,000

GCS: 386 new coronavirus infection cases; total exceeds 10,000. As many as 386 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 10,096, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. Of the infected persons, 2,478 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. A number of 236 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the cited source, 527 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob , editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]