April 23, 2020

PM Orban assures financial resources in place for pensions and wages, investments
Apr 23, 2020

PM Orban assures financial resources in place for pensions and wages, investments.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the government will provide the financial resources for the payment of pensions and wages as well as for supporting investments, and stressed that all expert projections see the economy making a V-shaped recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic is over its peak. "The payment of pensions is definitely a priority for us and we will provide the financial resources for the payment of pensions and wages, for the support of investments, we will ensure the financial coverage for all this," Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the end of his visit at the "Cantacuzino" National Medical-Military Research and Development Institute. The Premier added that all the government's forward-thinking effort envisages the economic recovery. "All the experts' analyzes virtually indicate a V-shaped evolution of the economy. After a quite sudden and big fall in the aftermath of the epidemic peak, the forecast shows a fairly rapid economic growth. If you look at the forecasts, regardless of who makes them, they project an economic decline this year in Romania and an economic growth varying between 4.1 and 6.1 in 2021," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

