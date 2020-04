Over 10.000 Romanians, confirmed with the new coronavirus. 527 dead and 2.478 healed

Over 10.000 Romanians, confirmed with the new coronavirus. 527 dead and 2.478 healed. The Strategic Communications Group has announced on Thursday that the number of people confirmed with COVID-19 in Romania exceeded 10.000. There were also 527 deaths and almost 2.500 cases of people cured. [Read the article in Mediafax]