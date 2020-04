Dacia Sees Steepest Sales Decline, Of 40%, Among Renault Brands In 1Q/2020

Dacia Sees Steepest Sales Decline, Of 40%, Among Renault Brands In 1Q/2020. Global sales of carmaker Dacia, including vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCV), plunged 40% in the first quarter of 2020, to a total 110,279 units, of which vehicles reach 101,778 units, 40.6% fewer than in the same period in 2019, as per a financial report of Renault