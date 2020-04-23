President Iohannis to support economic recovery fund to benefit all EU member states

He spoke before a video conference with members of the European Council on measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. "I will support the creation of an economic recovery fund that can benefit all member states as an additional tool to the support measures already taken at European level. That instrument must be additional to the funding of the future 2021-2027 budget of the union and to be used for the real sectoral needs of the member states, and I mean here, for example, to the healthcare and economic sectors, which are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Iohannis. At the same time, Iohannis referred to "traditional policies." "On the other hand, I will strongly support traditional policies - cohesion and agriculture policy are by no means losing their relevance in the current complicated context. On the contrary, they must remain key policies in the future budget of the union, as they are obviously also intended to bridge development gaps among member states or among European regions," said the head of state.