April 23, 2020

Romania's president: I will support the creation of an economic recovery fund for all EU member states
Apr 23, 2020

Romania's president: I will support the creation of an economic recovery fund for all EU member states.

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis has said on Thursday he will support the creation of an economic recovery fund in the European Union that could benefit all member states. The president added that the support offered by the EU so far to Romania reaches 1,5 billion (...)

Muslims in Romania - the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan Members of the Muslim community in Romania will celebrate the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday, April 24, during which month they are forbidden to feed and hydrate themselves from dawn till sunset. According to a press release sent by the head of the Muslim Cult in Romania, (...)

SIF Muntenia Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK RON42M Share Repurchase Program Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Thursday approved the distribution of the entire profit for 2019, in the amount of RON111.9 million, to other reserves in order to set off a share repurchase program aimed at reducing the companyâ€™s share capital, as per a stock (...)

PM Orban: Signification and blessing of Holy Month of Ramadan even stronger during this period of turmoil Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has sent "a warm salute" to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month and said that the significant and blessing of the Holy Month of Ramadan are even stronger during "this period of turmoil." (...)

BRD Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK Allocation Of RON1.5B Net Profit To Retained Earnings Shareholders of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) on Thursday approved the proposal of the lenderâ€™s majority shareholder Societe Generale, with a 60.16% holding, regarding the allocation of the 2019 net profit in the amount of RON1.53 billion to retained earnings, as per a stock market (...)

BRD Groupe Socià©tà© Gà©nà©rale Expects To Grant RON1.38B Loans Via IMM Invest Romania Program In 2020 BRD Groupe SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale expects to grant financing of RON1.38 billion in 2020 through the IMM Invest Romania government program aimed at supporting companies in financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 caseload in Romania should peak at 10,000-12,000 cases, if Easter restrictions met Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday evening in Arad that the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania is still on an upward path, but if the Easter conditions have been met, it should peak at 10,000 - 12,000 cases. "We are still on the ascending path, even if the path is smooth (...) We are (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 4 to 545 Four more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 545, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication taskforce, reported on Thursday evening. It is about three men and a woman aged 53 to 64. AGERPRES (RO (...)

 

