Apr 23, 2020
Romania's president: I will support the creation of an economic recovery fund for all EU member states.
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis has said on Thursday he will support the creation of an economic recovery fund in the European Union that could benefit all member states. The president added that the support offered by the EU so far to Romania reaches 1,5 billion (...)
