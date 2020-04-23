 
Romaniapress.com

April 23, 2020

HealthMin Tataru says Streinu-Cercel no longer part of special COVID-19 committee
Apr 23, 2020

HealthMin Tataru says Streinu-Cercel no longer part of special COVID-19 committee.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday in Timisoara that Adrian Streinu-Cercel was removed as chairman of the Committee on Clinical and Epidemiological Management of COVID-19, adding that that he is no longer a member of the committee. "Professor Streinu-Cercel was a member of the special Anti-COVID committee, he was even its chairman. We have talks, there are proposals, we even think about these proposals, but I could not agree with him. (...) We are thinking of opportunities, we are protecting the elderly, but we could not agree. The emergence of that holiday plan only extrapolated certain thoughts. In fact, my decision was to remove him as chairman of the committee, about which I told him as well," said Tataru. Doctor Adrian Streinu Cercel has been replaced as chairman of the Committee on Clinical and Epidemiological Management of COVID 19, according to the Health Ministry. "The management of the Ministry of Health has decided to modify the composition of the Committee on Clinical and Epidemiological Management of COVID 19 by introducing several specialists in infectious diseases, cardiology, epidemiology, hematology, as well as replacing MD Adrian Streinu Cercel as chairman of the committee," the ministry reported in a press statement released on Thursday. Adrian Streinu-Cercel unveiled to the media, on the Easter mini-holiday, his own plan of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 after the expiration of the state of emergency, entitled "THE GREAT HOLIDAY PROGRAMME for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 / COVID 19 diseases," which included three-month home isolation of persons over aged 65 and over and even removing from the families the elderly people living with younger family members and accommodating them in hotels requisitioned by the government. Tataru said on Monday that no special restrictions will be imposed on the elderly or their isolation, adding that when the authorities take the decision to ease lockdown restrictions they will target all age classes. Similar positions were then expressed by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban as well. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Muslims in Romania - the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan Members of the Muslim community in Romania will celebrate the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday, April 24, during which month they are forbidden to feed and hydrate themselves from dawn till sunset. According to a press release sent by the head of the Muslim Cult in Romania, (...)

SIF Muntenia Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK RON42M Share Repurchase Program Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Thursday approved the distribution of the entire profit for 2019, in the amount of RON111.9 million, to other reserves in order to set off a share repurchase program aimed at reducing the companyâ€™s share capital, as per a stock (...)

PM Orban: Signification and blessing of Holy Month of Ramadan even stronger during this period of turmoil Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has sent "a warm salute" to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month and said that the significant and blessing of the Holy Month of Ramadan are even stronger during "this period of turmoil." (...)

BRD Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK Allocation Of RON1.5B Net Profit To Retained Earnings Shareholders of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) on Thursday approved the proposal of the lenderâ€™s majority shareholder Societe Generale, with a 60.16% holding, regarding the allocation of the 2019 net profit in the amount of RON1.53 billion to retained earnings, as per a stock market (...)

BRD Groupe Socià©tà© Gà©nà©rale Expects To Grant RON1.38B Loans Via IMM Invest Romania Program In 2020 BRD Groupe SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale expects to grant financing of RON1.38 billion in 2020 through the IMM Invest Romania government program aimed at supporting companies in financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 caseload in Romania should peak at 10,000-12,000 cases, if Easter restrictions met Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday evening in Arad that the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania is still on an upward path, but if the Easter conditions have been met, it should peak at 10,000 - 12,000 cases. "We are still on the ascending path, even if the path is smooth (...) We are (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 4 to 545 Four more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 545, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication taskforce, reported on Thursday evening. It is about three men and a woman aged 53 to 64. AGERPRES (RO (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |