BRD Groupe Société Générale Expects To Grant RON1.38B Loans Via IMM Invest Romania Program In 2020. BRD Groupe Société Générale expects to grant financing of RON1.38 billion in 2020 through the IMM Invest Romania government program aimed at supporting companies in financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]