RetailZoom: Sales Of Food, Personal Care Items Up 22%, Home Products Sales Up 27% In Romania In 1Q/2020. Modern retail stores in Romania registered 22% higher sales of food and personal care products and 27% higher sales of home products, by value, on the year in the first quarter of 2020, as per a RetailZoom survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]