Land Forces Day celebrated under the slogan "On Duty". The Land Forces Day is being celebrated on Thursday, on Saint George's Day, under the slogan "On Duty," in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). "In the current epidemiological context and considering the Romanian Army's missions in supporting the public authorities to apply the confinement measures to prevent the spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, we are going to mark this anniversary under the slogan "On Duty." In this context, the virtual space has become the place where the Romanian and foreign military express themselves and they responded to the initiative of the leadership of the General Staff of the Land Forces to have an anniversary of this type for the first time," showed the Ministry. Thus, through video messages, posted on the official Websites and pages on the social networks, the troops encourage one another and express their best wishes on the occasion of the Land Forces Day. The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, spoke on this occasion about the importance of the operations of the Land Forces troops during this time. "The Romanians have been able to see in the recent time the importance that the Land Forces has in defending the country. We see them on the streets today, alongside the MAI (Ministry of Interior) troops, and we say the engineering troops building field hospitals, the CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence) teams decontaminating the areas and we saw the logistics detachment getting involved in the transportation of medical equipment of maximum importance right now," pointed out the Minister. According to the same press release, in the current geopolitical context, the spectrum of the basic missions has been extended, with the Romanian Land Forces supporting, on the one hand, the local public authorities in emergency situations, by granting assistance to the population and, on the other hand, by actively participating in ensuring the regional and global security and defending allies and partners within the North Treaty Organisation and the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]