SIF Muntenia Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK RON42M Share Repurchase Program. Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Thursday approved the distribution of the entire profit for 2019, in the amount of RON111.9 million, to other reserves in order to set off a share repurchase program aimed at reducing the companyâ€™s share capital, as per a stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]