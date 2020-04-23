BRD Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK Allocation Of RON1.5B Net Profit To Retained Earnings

Shareholders of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) on Thursday approved the proposal of the lenderâ€™s majority shareholder Societe Generale, with a 60.16% holding, regarding the allocation of the 2019 net profit in the amount of RON1.53 billion to retained earnings, as per a stock market