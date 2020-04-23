 
Romaniapress.com

April 23, 2020

Muslims in Romania - the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan
Apr 23, 2020

Muslims in Romania - the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

Members of the Muslim community in Romania will celebrate the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday, April 24, during which month they are forbidden to feed and hydrate themselves from dawn till sunset. According to a press release sent by the head of the Muslim Cult in Romania, Mufti Muurat Iusuf, considering the coronavirus pandemic, this year's prayers will be said at home. "The fasting and the daily prayers are followed during nighttime by the Iftar dinner. At the same time, the ritual meal before dawn - Sahur, is served within the family. (...) Given the current context and in order to protect ourselves and the others, this year we are going to pray at home and we are also going to have the Ifrat evening meal with only those members of our family we live with. It won't be easy, but we need to stay away from each other now in order to be able to be together in the future, and much closer!," said Mufti Muurat Iusuf. According to the same source, in the Muslim religion, the Ramadan month signifies the beginning of the revelation of the Holy Koran to Prophet Muhammad by Archangel Gabriel, which event took place in the holy night of Kadir, the 27th night of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Hira cave in the Nur Mountains, near the city of Mecca, in the year 610, a revelation that took 23 years to complete. The Islam says that the fasting in the Ramadan month represents one of the five pillars of the religion, alongside The Profession of Faith - (Shahada), the Daily Prayers (Salat), the Alms-Giving - (Zakat), the Pilgrimage to Mecca - (Hajj) and the annual contributions to the welfare of others (Zakat). The Islamic Teaching also says that the Muslims need to go through a deep spiritual cycle, different from the daily norms during the rest of the year, for 30 days since the beginning of the Ramadan, which days are spent either meditating or praying for renewal of the body and soul. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

SIF Muntenia Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK RON42M Share Repurchase Program Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Thursday approved the distribution of the entire profit for 2019, in the amount of RON111.9 million, to other reserves in order to set off a share repurchase program aimed at reducing the companyâ€™s share capital, as per a stock (...)

PM Orban: Signification and blessing of Holy Month of Ramadan even stronger during this period of turmoil Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has sent "a warm salute" to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month and said that the significant and blessing of the Holy Month of Ramadan are even stronger during "this period of turmoil." (...)

BRD Shareholders Reject Dividends From 2019 Profit; OK Allocation Of RON1.5B Net Profit To Retained Earnings Shareholders of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) on Thursday approved the proposal of the lenderâ€™s majority shareholder Societe Generale, with a 60.16% holding, regarding the allocation of the 2019 net profit in the amount of RON1.53 billion to retained earnings, as per a stock market (...)

BRD Groupe Socià©tà© Gà©nà©rale Expects To Grant RON1.38B Loans Via IMM Invest Romania Program In 2020 BRD Groupe SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale expects to grant financing of RON1.38 billion in 2020 through the IMM Invest Romania government program aimed at supporting companies in financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 caseload in Romania should peak at 10,000-12,000 cases, if Easter restrictions met Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday evening in Arad that the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania is still on an upward path, but if the Easter conditions have been met, it should peak at 10,000 - 12,000 cases. "We are still on the ascending path, even if the path is smooth (...) We are (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 4 to 545 Four more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 545, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication taskforce, reported on Thursday evening. It is about three men and a woman aged 53 to 64. AGERPRES (RO (...)

RetailZoom: Sales Of Food, Personal Care Items Up 22%, Home Products Sales Up 27% In Romania In 1Q/2020 Modern retail stores in Romania registered 22% higher sales of food and personal care products and 27% higher sales of home products, by value, on the year in the first quarter of 2020, as per a RetailZoom survey.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |