Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has sent "a warm salute" to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month and said that the significant and blessing of the Holy Month of Ramadan are even stronger during "this period of turmoil." "On the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month, we send our warmest salute to the Muslim community in our country! Ramadan is a time dedicated to the spirit, reflection and family, through the respite that it brings for people to find their inner selves and strengthen their relationships with the dear ones. The signification and blessing of the Holy Month of Ramadan are even stronger during this period of turmoil, in which, regardless of our religious beliefs, we rediscover with new valences the human and community solidarity and we rediscover the joy of trust in understanding and helping the close ones," Ludovic Orban said in his message sent on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan fasting month. The spiritual community, added the PM, creates "solid connections, the cultivation of dialogue, the respect and understanding for religious and cultural diversity, which make the community stronger." "The manner in which we all joined our forces to observe the protective measures and limit the consequences of the spreading of the coronavirus gives us all confidence that we will be able to overcome this obstacle. Be it that Ramadan brings all the Muslin faithful peace, health and joy!," said Orban at the end of his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)