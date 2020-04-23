COVID-19 caseload in Romania should peak at 10,000-12,000 cases, if Easter restrictions met

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday evening in Arad that the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania is still on an upward path, but if the Easter conditions have been met, it should peak at 10,000 - 12,000 cases. "We are still on the ascending path, even if the path is smooth (...) We are flattening the curve, but I factor in that period of 7-10 days from the Easter holidays, to see what happened during the Easter holiday and what the effect is moving forward. If all the conditions have been met, we have not had any people coming in from other hot spots, we have not had a strong community transmission, then we should stay at 10,000 - 12,000 cases for the peak of the pandemic in Romania, following two weeks in which we will see the beginning of a decrease in the number of cases, in the number of deaths, and we can think about other things after May 15," said Tataru. He added that Arad "is much better than two weeks ago," when he last visited the county. "We have to understand that Arad is at the entrance gate into the country; I reckon that here it was the biggest flow of fellow citizens who returned to the country, that here we also had a lot of quarantine centres, that here there were moments when both the medical staff and the patients were a little disoriented, but at this moment I can say that they both the staff and the attitude have settled," said Tataru.