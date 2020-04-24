Construction Panel Maker Isopan Est CEO: Major Investors Have Not Stopped Investments

The construction panel market will not shrink because of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic because the major investors continue with their investments as scheduled and orders keep coming, says Toni Pera, general manager of insulating panels manufacturer Isopan Est held by Italy's Manni (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]