 
Romaniapress.com

April 24, 2020

Finance Minister: Budget under high pressure, but things look OK
Apr 24, 2020

Finance Minister: Budget under high pressure, but things look OK.

The pressure on the budget is high, but not that massive, the state is paying its bills, the Sibiu - Pitesti motorway will be built this year and the metro line to the Drumul Taberei Bucharest quarter will also be completed this year, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu told public broadcaster TVR 1 on Thursday evening. "We didn't halt works on any construction site in Romania. Secondly, this is the first budget revision I can recall that doesn't cut money from the Transport Ministry, on the contrary, we supplemented the Ministry's revenues with 135 million lei. And if necessary, we'll add funding at the next budget revision again. I am optimistic: I have seen that the economy performs better than I expected. After the first days when everything was put on hold, we would have expected a much stronger shock. But I looked at the revenues and after I talked to the companies that kept going and which started paying their dues, I can tell you the results are good. Things look OK. The pressure on the budget is high, yet not that massive. The state is paying its bills, and in March we paid 4 billion lei in VAT refunds," FinMin Florin Citu said. He mentioned that the government raises loans to make sure that pensions, wages and bills are paid on time, but also in order to maintain investments in the economy. "Romania is running a deficit, this means that budget revenues are lower than expenditures and we cover the difference from loans. The deficit for 2020 has increased from 3.7 to 6.7 percent. We used this budget revision to allocate more money to the Labor Ministry which continues to pay furlough benefits for a great part of the Romanians who, unfortunately, are affected today by this crisis. We allocated almost one billion euros to the Health Ministry and almost one billion lei of this amount will go into the settlement of sick leave pays. When I took over this ministry last November, we were almost two years behind with sick leave payments. Now the lag has been reduced to almost a year," Florin Citu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: Romanian administration and gov't have moved very fast with measures to support economy Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the administration and the government have moved "very fast" with the measures meant to support the economy, like the facilities granted to the employees and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic generated crisis. "I know what (...)

GCS: 15 more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died; death toll 567 Another 15 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the death toll in Romania reaching thus 567, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The persons were ten men and five women aged between 36 and 97 years old. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

Official Bode: If there is an agreement with Austria, they won't be able to take whomever they please Minister of Transport Lucian Bode on Friday stated in Timisoara that there has been no such official request from an Austrian official related to a train that was supposed to leave from the Timisoara Railway Station on May 2 to transport workforce from Romania to Austria, to take care of the (...)

Tarom Resumes Flights Starting May 2020 Romanian state-owned airline Tarom on Friday said it will resume flights starting May 2, 2020.

HealthMin: Routine vaccination must continue in this period The routine vaccination must continue in this period, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on the occasion of the European Immunization Week (EIW), which started on Friday. "With a pandemic now in full swing, we realise how important it is to have vaccines for infectious diseases and use them (...)

Chief microbiologist says vaccination law absolutely necessary; too long in Parliament without final decision Chairman of the Romanian Society of Microbiology Alexandru Rafila on Friday urged the adoption of the vaccination law, highlighting the fact that vaccination coverage in Romania has recorded constant decreases. "The vaccination law is absolutely necessary. It has been with Parliament for (...)

Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON1.3B Dividends: RON1B To Romanian State And RON250M To Fondul Proprietatea Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is summoning its shareholders on May 26, 2020 to approve the distribution of the company’s 2019 net profit.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |