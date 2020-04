Medlife Seeks to Buy Back 1.77 Million Own Shares

Medlife Seeks to Buy Back 1.77 Million Own Shares. Medlife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, seeks to buy back a maximum of 1.77 million own shares within 18 months at RON10-50 per share, according to a decision of the general shareholders assembly. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]