Seven more persons infected with coronavirus die, bringing death toll to 552

Seven more persons infected with coronavirus die, bringing death toll to 552. Another seven persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll from this cause reaching 552, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The new deaths were five males and two females aged 26 to 82 years old. *Death 546 - Male, aged 30, from Bihor County. Comorbidities: Bronchial asthma. *Death 547 - Female, aged 52, from Prahova County. Comorbidities: not mentioned. *Death 548 - Female, aged 80, from Mures County. Comorbidities: heart disease, cardiac insufficiency, arterial hypertension, diabetes. *Death 549 - Male, aged 26, from Mures County. Comorbidities: obesity. *Death 550 - Male, aged 82, from Iasi County. Comorbidities: arterial hypertension, diabetes. *Death 551 - Male, aged 66, from Galati County. Comorbidities: Parkison's disease, hepatitis type B, dementia. Part of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Galati care home. *Death 552 - Male, aged 73, from Neamt County. Comorbidities: diabetes.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]