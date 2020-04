Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Down 33.3% YoY In 1Q/2020

Commercial Vehicle Registrations In Romania Down 33.3% YoY In 1Q/2020. Registrations of commercial vehicles fell by 33.3% in Romania and by 23.2% in the EU27 on the year in the first quarter of 2020, data from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]