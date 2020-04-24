ANM: Code Yellow advisory for wind in 31 counties on Saturday

The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Friday issued a Code Yellow advisory for wind gusts valid on Saturday in 31 counties. According to the meteorologists, on Saturday, between 10 and 23 hours, there will be wind gusts with speeds of 55 - 65 km/h, temporarily reaching 70 - 85 km/h, at times turning into windstorms, in Crisana, Maramures, most Transylvania and the coast line of Dobrogea. Moreover, during the evening and in the beginning of the night of Saturday to Sunday (April 25-26), similar phenomena will be witnessed in the northern half of Moldavia. In the aforementioned interval, in the high mountain area, the wind will blow heavily, with gusts exceeding 80 -100 km/h. The counties under the Code Yellow advisory are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Iasi, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Tulcea, Timis, Valcea and Vrancea. ANM points out that wind intensifications will also be registered, locally and temporarily, in the rest of the territory, where the gusts will reach 45 - 55 km/h, and in the north, north-east and the center of Romania, as well as in the mountain areas, mostly in the afternoon and evening, there will be showers and lighting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]