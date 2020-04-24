 
Romaniapress.com

April 24, 2020

Iohannis: Happy to see entrepreneurs, NGOs, private individuals shoulder epidemic management alongside the state
Apr 24, 2020

Iohannis: Happy to see entrepreneurs, NGOs, private individuals shoulder epidemic management alongside the state.

During an on-site visit this Friday, President Klaus Iohannis voiced his appreciation for the "Bucurestii Noi" Medical Support Facility, and said he is happy to see that the entrepreneurs, NGOs, private individuals have understood to shoulder alongside the state the burden of managing the coronavirus epidemic. "All the arrangements here are specially dedicated. This is a totally atypical facility, accommodated in a space that was initially designed for warehousing or stores, but which was turned into a kind of hospital through private initiative. Let me say right from the beginning that I very much appreciate this private initiative. (. ..) I would like to thank everyone who got involved here - companies, private individuals, NGOs and volunteers, because there have been many volunteers. I understand that there's a similar setup elsewhere in the country. I am very, very happy that the entrepreneurs, NGOs, private individuals have understood that it's not good to let the state manage this epidemic alone and it pleases us all to see the business people and NGOs joining in with a very practical and welcome help. (...) I thank you all. I wish all those who will come here a fast recovery and to all of you, good health," said the President after visiting together with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, and head of the Emergencies Department Raed Arafat the "Bucurestii Noi" Medical Support Facility built through the contribution of two companies and several NGOs, and which will be subsequently handed over to the Health Ministry. "We have many new, innovative solutions here and I think that those who, unfortunately, will need a place here will be very satisfied with what they find," Iohannis said. The head of the state added that the facility will be operated in a partnership between companies, NGOs, the "Matei Bals" Institute and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. He also emphasized that the Emergencies Department has been involved in coordinating the works and the fitting out the facility and that it will further monitor its operation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: Romanian administration and gov't have moved very fast with measures to support economy Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the administration and the government have moved "very fast" with the measures meant to support the economy, like the facilities granted to the employees and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic generated crisis. "I know what (...)

GCS: 15 more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died; death toll 567 Another 15 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the death toll in Romania reaching thus 567, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The persons were ten men and five women aged between 36 and 97 years old. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

Official Bode: If there is an agreement with Austria, they won't be able to take whomever they please Minister of Transport Lucian Bode on Friday stated in Timisoara that there has been no such official request from an Austrian official related to a train that was supposed to leave from the Timisoara Railway Station on May 2 to transport workforce from Romania to Austria, to take care of the (...)

Tarom Resumes Flights Starting May 2020 Romanian state-owned airline Tarom on Friday said it will resume flights starting May 2, 2020.

HealthMin: Routine vaccination must continue in this period The routine vaccination must continue in this period, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on the occasion of the European Immunization Week (EIW), which started on Friday. "With a pandemic now in full swing, we realise how important it is to have vaccines for infectious diseases and use them (...)

Chief microbiologist says vaccination law absolutely necessary; too long in Parliament without final decision Chairman of the Romanian Society of Microbiology Alexandru Rafila on Friday urged the adoption of the vaccination law, highlighting the fact that vaccination coverage in Romania has recorded constant decreases. "The vaccination law is absolutely necessary. It has been with Parliament for (...)

Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON1.3B Dividends: RON1B To Romanian State And RON250M To Fondul Proprietatea Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is summoning its shareholders on May 26, 2020 to approve the distribution of the company’s 2019 net profit.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |