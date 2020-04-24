GCS: 321 new coronavirus infection cases, taking caseload to 10,417

GCS: 321 new coronavirus infection cases, taking caseload to 10,417. As many as 321 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 10,417, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the infected persons, 2,817 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. A number of 241 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the cited source, 552 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob , editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]