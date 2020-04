Coronavirus in Romania: 10.417 confirmed cases, of which 2.817 people cured and 552 died

In Romania, a number of 10.417 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed until Friday, 321 being new cases, diagnosed in the last 24 hours. 552 people died and 2.817 were declared cured and discharged. [Read the article in Mediafax]