Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON1.3B Dividends: RON1B To Romanian State And RON250M To Fondul Proprietatea

Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON1.3B Dividends: RON1B To Romanian State And RON250M To Fondul Proprietatea. Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is summoning its shareholders on May 26, 2020 to approve the distribution of the company’s 2019 net profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]