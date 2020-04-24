GCS: 15 more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died; death toll 567

Another 15 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the death toll in Romania reaching thus 567, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The persons were ten men and five women aged between 36 and 97 years old.