 
Romaniapress.com

April 24, 2020

GCS: 15 more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died; death toll 567
Apr 24, 2020

GCS: 15 more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died; death toll 567.

Another 15 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the death toll in Romania reaching thus 567, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The persons were ten men and five women aged between 36 and 97 years old. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: Romanian administration and gov't have moved very fast with measures to support economy Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the administration and the government have moved "very fast" with the measures meant to support the economy, like the facilities granted to the employees and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic generated crisis. "I know what (...)

Official Bode: If there is an agreement with Austria, they won't be able to take whomever they please Minister of Transport Lucian Bode on Friday stated in Timisoara that there has been no such official request from an Austrian official related to a train that was supposed to leave from the Timisoara Railway Station on May 2 to transport workforce from Romania to Austria, to take care of the (...)

Tarom Resumes Flights Starting May 2020 Romanian state-owned airline Tarom on Friday said it will resume flights starting May 2, 2020.

HealthMin: Routine vaccination must continue in this period The routine vaccination must continue in this period, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on the occasion of the European Immunization Week (EIW), which started on Friday. "With a pandemic now in full swing, we realise how important it is to have vaccines for infectious diseases and use them (...)

Chief microbiologist says vaccination law absolutely necessary; too long in Parliament without final decision Chairman of the Romanian Society of Microbiology Alexandru Rafila on Friday urged the adoption of the vaccination law, highlighting the fact that vaccination coverage in Romania has recorded constant decreases. "The vaccination law is absolutely necessary. It has been with Parliament for (...)

Hidroelectrica Seeks To Pay RON1.3B Dividends: RON1B To Romanian State And RON250M To Fondul Proprietatea Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica is summoning its shareholders on May 26, 2020 to approve the distribution of the company’s 2019 net profit.

Labor Ministry: Number Of Labor Contracts Suspended Down Over 35,000 In One Day, Until April 24 The latest data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 990,000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 250,000 labor contracts have been terminated until April 24, 2020.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |