GCS: 218 new COVID-19 cases; total number of cases reaches 10,635

GCS: 218 new COVID-19 cases; total number of cases reaches 10,635. A number of 218 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 10,635, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 2,890 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 235 patients are admitted in ICU. According to GCS, as many as 575 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]