GCS: Another eight persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 575

GCS: Another eight persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 575. Another eight persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 575, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Saturday. It is about five men and three women aged between 21 and 84. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]