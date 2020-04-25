 
Medical equipment donated by the Vatican to be brought to Romania on Saturday.

The medical equipment donated by the Vatican City State to the local authorities of Suceava, by the benevolence of Pope Francis, will be brought to Romania on Saturday aboard a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release sent to AGERPRES informs. The medical equipment donated by Pope Francis to the city of Suceava consists of five lung ventilators, 200 protection overalls, 5,000 sanitary masks, 900 FFP2 masks and 400 protection glasses. The Romanian Air Force aircraft which operated a flight on the Bucharest - Milan route on Saturday, will also repatriate, on the same day, the team made up of 15 Romanian doctors and nurses and an IGSU - Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations liaison officer. The medical staff from Romania, selected on a voluntary basis, worked in Milan for 14 days, under the aegis of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, to support the Italian medical system, in the context of the measures for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

