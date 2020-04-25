President Iohannis, U.S. President discuss epidemiological crisis and transatlantic relation

President Iohannis, U.S. President discuss epidemiological crisis and transatlantic relation. President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday had a telephone conversation with United States President Donald J. Trump, at the request of the U.S. side, the discussions having focused on the epidemiological crisis generated by the novel coronavirus and the manners to consolidate the transatlantic relations and the Romanian-U.S. Strategic Partnership. According to the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis conveyed the solidarity with the American people and condolences for the losses of human lives caused by the pandemic generated by the novel coronavirus. Furthermore, Romania's President voiced appreciation for the support the U.S. grated to Romania, referring, among others, to the U.S. side having facilitated the use of carrier aircraft under NATO's Strategic Airlift Capability, which brought to Romania protective equipment, essential for the medical personnel. Iohannis also highlighted the U.S. support for Romania obtaining RT-PCR detection equipment, under a programme of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), funded by the United States, as well as the aid worth 800,000 USD for Romania devoted exclusively to the fight against the novel coronavirus. According to the source, the two heads of state reviewed the measures adopted in both states, their results, as well as the action plans in the period immediately ahead in the medical and economic areas. President Klaus Iohannis underscored that one of the Romanian authorities' priorities is ensuring all necessary equipment and medicines for efficiently combating the pandemic. In this respect, President Donald Trump voiced his intention of sending to Romania ventilators for hospital endowment, the Presidential Administration points out. Klaus Iohannis and Donald Trump reiterated the joint commitment for the bilateral Strategic Partnership, as well as for strengthening cooperation in the security and economic areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]