April 26, 2020

PM Orban: We celebrate signing the EU Accession Treaty with same confidence in Romanians' choice.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says in a message sent on the occasion of the 15th anniversary since the signing of the Accession Treaty to the European Union, that we celebrate this moment "with the same confidence in the choice Romanians made and the same determination to keep our compass." "Romania celebrates today 15 years since the return to its big family of European democracies was consecrated on 25 April 2005, by signing the Treaty of Accession to the European Union, and the final accession followed on 1 January 2007. It was a moment of great emotion for all Romanians and of hope in a future of prosperity and security in a democratic society. We celebrate the signing of the EU Accession Treaty with the same confidence in the choice Romanians made and with the same determination of keeping our compass. After the undesired experience of totalitarianism, the affiliation to the EU has triggered irreversible transformations in Romania, the Romanian society being restored the principles of liberty, democracy and rule of law," PM Orban says in his message sent on Saturday evening. He adds that Romania has proven in these 15 years that it is firmly attached to the European values and has confidence in the future of the European project. "It is also the future of all European citizens, that is why we support the consolidation of the European Union, and the current health crisis caused by the pandemic has proven once more, if needed, the necessity of cohesion, coordination of initiatives and solidarity. Unity and mutual support, both on a sanitary level and on economic and social level, represent for all member states and the entire EU a chance given to life and to the future of all European citizens. Together we are European Romania," the PM also said in his message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

