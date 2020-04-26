GCS: Seven more die from novel coronavirus infection; total death toll reaches 608

GCS: Seven more die from novel coronavirus infection; total death toll reaches 608. Seven more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 608, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. It is about four men and three women aged between 54 and 92.