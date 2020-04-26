 
GCS: 401 new cases of novel coronavirus infection; total number of cases reaches 11,036
A number of 401 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the latest information, the total number of cases thus reaching 11,036, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. From among the persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 3,054 were declared recovered and discharged. A number of 236 patients are admitted to ICUs. According to GCS, as many as 608 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

