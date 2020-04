Electroarges Working With Dacia Renault And University Of Pitesti On Mechanical Ventilator For Hospitals

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Electroarges (ELGS.RO) in Curtea de Arges is working on building a mechanical ventilator and an air filtering device for medical personnel.